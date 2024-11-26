5-Star Movement Reforms: A New Chapter

Italy's opposition 5-Star Movement will re-run a controversial vote that detached it from co-founder Beppe Grillo, announced leader Giuseppe Conte. Grillo's removal as party guarantor marks a shift from protest origins to a mainstream political entity.

Conte, prioritizing Italy's needs over internal conflicts, opted for a re-vote instead of legal battles after Grillo's challenge. Grillo, silent since the decision, remains a figure of strength, according to supporters like Danilo Toninelli.

5-Star's internal rules require over half its members to validate the repeat vote outcome. Since co-founding in 2009 and reaching election highs, internal disagreements and Grillo's challenges have seen the party's influence decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)