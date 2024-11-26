Left Menu

5-Star Movement Reforms: A New Chapter

Italy's 5-Star Movement plans to re-run a pivotal vote severing ties with co-founder Beppe Grillo, as leader Giuseppe Conte pushes transformation from protest movement to mainstream political force. While the decision faces internal opposition, the party aims to focus on delivering solutions for Italy.

Italy's opposition 5-Star Movement will re-run a controversial vote that detached it from co-founder Beppe Grillo, announced leader Giuseppe Conte. Grillo's removal as party guarantor marks a shift from protest origins to a mainstream political entity.

Conte, prioritizing Italy's needs over internal conflicts, opted for a re-vote instead of legal battles after Grillo's challenge. Grillo, silent since the decision, remains a figure of strength, according to supporters like Danilo Toninelli.

5-Star's internal rules require over half its members to validate the repeat vote outcome. Since co-founding in 2009 and reaching election highs, internal disagreements and Grillo's challenges have seen the party's influence decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

