Suspense Over Maharashtra's Next Chief Ministerial Appointment
Amid anticipation, a decision on Maharashtra's next Chief Minister is expected by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat indicated discussions are ongoing with key leaders including Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. The Bharatiya Janata Party recently won 132 seats in the assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra political landscape remains tense as the state awaits an announcement about its new Chief Minister. According to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, clarity is expected by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Shirsat revealed that a crucial decision will be made by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
The decision holds significant weight, following the BJP's impressive win in the assembly polls, securing 132 seats. The state's current assembly term ends on November 26. Until a new Chief Minister is sworn in, Shinde will act as caretaker governor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance
Battle for Karhal: BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh Shakes Up Stronghold