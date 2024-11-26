Suspense Over Maharashtra's Next Chief Ministerial Appointment

The Maharashtra political landscape remains tense as the state awaits an announcement about its new Chief Minister. According to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, clarity is expected by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Shirsat revealed that a crucial decision will be made by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The decision holds significant weight, following the BJP's impressive win in the assembly polls, securing 132 seats. The state's current assembly term ends on November 26. Until a new Chief Minister is sworn in, Shinde will act as caretaker governor.

