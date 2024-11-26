Left Menu

A Historic Window: Potential Talks with Kurdish Leader Ocalan

Devlet Bahceli, an ally of Turkish President Erdogan, proposed direct talks between the pro-Kurdish party and imprisoned Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan. While Erdogan called it a 'historic opportunity,' he remains silent on a peace process. The conflict involves Turkey, the PKK, and regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:17 IST
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a bold move, a key ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan proposed direct negotiations between the country's pro-Kurdish party and the imprisoned leader of Kurdish militants, Abdullah Ocalan. Devlet Bahceli, leading the Nationalist Movement Party, emphasized the need to engage in dialogue to potentially end four decades of conflict.

President Erdogan acknowledged Bahceli's proposal as a 'historic window of opportunity,' yet he remains tight-lipped about initiating a formal peace process. Abdullah Ocalan, the founding member of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has been incarcerated on Imrali Island, near Istanbul, following his capture 25 years ago.

Amidst growing regional instability and shifting political landscapes, the call for dialogue comes as Ankara allows Ocalan's nephew a rare family visit, his first in over four years. The PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey and Western allies, has been involved in a conflict that has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, now focused in northern Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

