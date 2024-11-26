Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Waqf Protest Split

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa criticized factions within the Karnataka BJP for holding separate Waqf issue protests. Amidst the party's election setbacks, he urged unity, especially from figures like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The division highlights a growing dissatisfaction with current state party leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:52 IST
Karnataka BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Waqf Protest Split
Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the Karnataka BJP, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa publicly criticized key party members for their parallel agitation over the Waqf issue. He accused Bijapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others of being driven by 'self-conceit', urging them to unify for the sake of the party's strength.

Yediyurappa acknowledged the party's setbacks in recent Assembly bypolls, which many see as a blow to his son and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra. Despite appeals for unity from Vijayendra, dissenters like Yatnal remain vocal, critiquing the current leadership's approach, alleging 'adjustment politics' with the ruling Congress.

With internal conflicts simmering, particularly among those who abstained from party-led protests in Bidar and Kalaburagi, the BJP's central leadership is expected to intervene. As Yediyurappa emphasized, accountability and cohesion are crucial to avoid future electoral failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024