Karnataka BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Waqf Protest Split

In a significant development within the Karnataka BJP, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa publicly criticized key party members for their parallel agitation over the Waqf issue. He accused Bijapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others of being driven by 'self-conceit', urging them to unify for the sake of the party's strength.

Yediyurappa acknowledged the party's setbacks in recent Assembly bypolls, which many see as a blow to his son and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra. Despite appeals for unity from Vijayendra, dissenters like Yatnal remain vocal, critiquing the current leadership's approach, alleging 'adjustment politics' with the ruling Congress.

With internal conflicts simmering, particularly among those who abstained from party-led protests in Bidar and Kalaburagi, the BJP's central leadership is expected to intervene. As Yediyurappa emphasized, accountability and cohesion are crucial to avoid future electoral failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)