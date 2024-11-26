Rajya Sabha Bypolls: Awaited Decision on Six Vacancies Across Four States

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that bypolls for six Rajya Sabha vacancies across four states will occur on December 20. This decision comes in the wake of various resignations and structural realignments within party representations.

In Andhra Pradesh, the departure of Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah left significant vacancies in the state's representation. Their resignations offer a potential leverage point for the TDP as it seeks to increase its influence in the national political arena.

Similarly, the expulsion of Sujeet Kumar from the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha led to a vacancy, aligning with BJP's strategic interests in the state. The upcoming bypolls highlight crucial shifts in party dominance as the TMC and BJP contend for key positions in West Bengal and Haryana, respectively.

