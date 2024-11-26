Congress Working Committee to Strategize on Election Outcomes

The Congress Working Committee will convene on November 29 to address recent electoral outcomes in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, aiming to refine their strategies moving forward.

As the meeting aligns with the ongoing Parliament session, the committee plans to tackle pressing issues like the Adani controversy, seeking ways to challenge the government effectively.

Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and with participation from key figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the gathering will also assess potential alliances and preparations for upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar.

