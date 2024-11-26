Congress Working Committee to Strategize on Election Outcomes
The Congress Working Committee is set to meet on November 29 to discuss the party's performance in recent Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand elections, and to strategize on leveraging issues such as the Adani controversy during the ongoing Parliament session. Alliances for upcoming Delhi and Bihar polls will also be a focus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:13 IST
- India
The Congress Working Committee will convene on November 29 to address recent electoral outcomes in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, aiming to refine their strategies moving forward.
As the meeting aligns with the ongoing Parliament session, the committee plans to tackle pressing issues like the Adani controversy, seeking ways to challenge the government effectively.
Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and with participation from key figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the gathering will also assess potential alliances and preparations for upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
