Clash of Communities: Unraveling Sambhal's Communal Unrest

The communal violence in Sambhal has ignited a debate about rivalry between Turk and Pathan communities. Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal attributed the unrest to political supremacy struggles. Police investigations continue as local authorities emphasize adherence to constitutional principles, seeking to restore peace in the affected areas.

Updated: 26-11-2024 20:16 IST
In Sambhal, communal violence claimed four lives and left over 20 injured, sparking debates about an alleged rivalry between the Turk and Pathan communities. Political figures like Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal link the unrest to 'politics of supremacy.'

Agarwal, pointing fingers at a dispute between Turk leader Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq and Pathan representative Sohail Iqbal, dismissed rival community claims and praised the UP police's swift action.

While some historians and local leaders, including Prof. Manvendra Kumar Pundhir, caution against attributing the recent violence to historical rivalries. Authorities continue investigating the unrest triggered by a court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, urging for adherence to constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

