Arrest in Sambhal: The Aftermath of Shahi Jama Masjid Violence

A man named Mohd Asif was arrested in connection with the violent clashes on November 24 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to the deaths of four people during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. His arrest brings the total number arrested to 83.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:50 IST
In a significant development in the Shahi Jama Masjid violence case, a 22-year-old man named Mohd Asif has been arrested in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This arrest marks the 83rd in connection to the violent events of November 24, which led to the death of four individuals.

Authorities reported that Asif was implicated in setting police vehicles ablaze and pelting stones with the alleged intention of harming law enforcement officers. This incident arose during a court-ordered survey of the mosque, escalating tensions in the area.

The violence erupted amid clashes between the locals and security personnel, resulting in casualties and several injuries. The situation remains tense in Sambhal as investigations continue to pinpoint the details surrounding the outbreak of violence.

