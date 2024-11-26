Imran Khan: Political Turmoil and Legal Battles in Pakistan

Islamabad plunged into chaos as protesters clashed with security forces over the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 72-year-old faces numerous allegations, including graft and abetting violence. His detention has fueled massive unrest, reflecting the deep-seated political tensions in Pakistan.

Khan's legal battles began with his arrest in May 2023 for alleged bribery involving land acquisition alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi. The charges have been contested by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as Khan continues to struggle with allegations of stirring violence and divulging state secrets.

Compounding his challenges, Khan was accused of unlawful marriage practices and selling state gifts. Despite some acquittals, the ex-premier remains in jail amid ongoing protests spearheaded by Bibi, pointing to a volatile political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)