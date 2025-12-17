Protests Outside Adiala Jail: Imran Khan's Sisters Face Anti-Terrorism Charges

Pakistan police on Wednesday registered cases under the anti-terrorism act against the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, alongside dozens of his supporters, following a protest sit-in outside Adiala Jail.

The demonstration, led by Khan's sisters, took place after authorities denied requests for family and lawyer visits to Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023. An FIR has been filed against Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan and Noreen Niazi, and other party members and supporters at the Saddar Beroni Police Station in Rawalpindi, citing provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Authorities have also invoked Section 120 of the Pakistan Penal Code for alleged conspiracy and violations, resulting in the arrest of 14 suspects, with further arrests anticipated. Restrictions on visits to Khan have been imposed, with a concern that meetings may be used for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)