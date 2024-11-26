Diplomacy Over Battlefield: The Global Call for Peace

In a call for diplomatic intervention, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has underscored the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking during his visit to Italy, Jaishankar stressed that continued aggression will not yield a solution and advocated for immediate talks.

The minister emphasized that diplomatic engagement with Moscow and Kyiv is crucial, given that the conflict is nearing its 1,000th day. He pointed out that the global community, not just Europe, is suffering from the effects of the prolonged situation, making negotiations a critical step forward.

Jaishankar's remarks came amid widespread international sentiment urging countries to take initiatives to bring negotiating parties to the table. Russian envoy Denis Alipov echoed a willingness to negotiate, provided there is an acceptable foundation for dialogue with Ukraine.

