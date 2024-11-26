BJP Gears Up to Challenge Karnataka Government in Winter Session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to challenge the Congress government in Karnataka during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi. The session, scheduled from December 9 to 20, will see the BJP addressing issues such as the Waqf land dispute and alleged corruption scandals.

The BJP convened a meeting of senior leaders on Tuesday to discuss the key issues to be highlighted during the session. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the government for scheduling a short session and emphasized the need for a longer discussion period to tackle issues faced by the northern districts of Karnataka.

The BJP plans to focus on topics including corruption, changes in poverty line classifications, and infrastructure problems in Bengaluru. Additionally, the party aims to address constituency-specific concerns and emphasize alleged governance failures. Despite internal dissent, Ashoka promised unity among BJP legislators during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)