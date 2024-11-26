Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Arrest of ISKCON Leader in Bangladesh

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has condemned the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh, citing false allegations. The incident has sparked protests by Hindu leaders demanding his release as the case gains international attention amid accusations of sedition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:19 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh, by Dhaka police has ignited a wave of protests and calls for his release under allegations deemed false by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar. He has criticized the accusations as a government tactic against Hindu organizations raising their voice. The concern has been taken up with the External Ministry.

In protest, Suvendu Adhikari, alongside party members, demonstrated outside the Legislative Assembly. He has called upon Hindus to resist what he describes as an attack on their community. Further protests are planned, including by the Hindu Jagran Manch, urging people to take to the streets against the arrest.

Judicial proceedings took place on Tuesday with the Chittagong court denying bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faces sedition charges. Despite the complainant's hesitance to continue, the case remains active. As tensions heighten, the situation continues to attract regional and international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

