Latur's Assembly Elections: A Significant Loss for Candidates

In Maharashtra's Latur district assembly elections, 94 out of 106 candidates lost their security deposits, having secured less than one-sixth of the total votes. The elections saw participation from major alliances and independent candidates, with the victory of a few key figures while many failed to even secure minimal votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:51 IST
In the recent assembly elections in Maharashtra's Latur district, an overwhelming majority of candidates faced disappointment, with 94 out of 106 losing their security deposits. This occurred as they failed to secure one-sixth of the total valid votes.

The contests spanned across six assembly constituencies: Latur City, Latur Rural, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir, and Ahmedpur-Chakur. The electoral battle involved candidates from main alliances such as Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, alongside independent candidates and smaller parties.

Key victories in Ahmedpur, Latur City, and Latur Rural were clinched by specific candidates; however, the security deposits of many others were forfeited as the majority failed to gain a substantial number of votes, according to the data analyzed from the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

