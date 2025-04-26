Delhi's Grand Yoga Day: Reviving a Global Sport

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced plans for a "grand event" to commemorate International Yoga Day on June 21. This marks a shift from the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, which organized no such event in the capital.

Yoga's origins in India underscore its global significance as a source of health and peace, Gupta stated at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The upcoming event aims to popularize yogasana as a competitive sport, promoting global health and wellness.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the re-emergence of India's rich cultural identity, indicating that more international yogasana competitions are on the horizon, further rooting the sport in India's deep cultural traditions.

