Delhi's 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan': A River's Revival with School Children's Help

The Delhi Government has rolled out the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan,' a new initiative dedicated to enlisting school children across the capital to aid in the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River. In a letter addressed to Education Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma advocated for the campaign's adoption in all government-aided and private schools in Delhi.

Verma emphasized that a broad social awareness movement in schools could enlighten and inspire young minds about the importance of a clean Yamuna, urging them to become active in environmental conservation. Activities such as essay writing, drawing, and painting competitions are proposed to substantiate students' learning, along with speeches and debates on matters of water pollution and conservation.

Further, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a review session with the Department of Women and Child Development at the Delhi Secretariat. The focus of the meeting was to assess and enhance various welfare schemes targeting women and children. CM Gupta affirmed the government's dedication to women's dignity and children's security, the keystones for a prosperous society. She highlighted the necessity of collective action in addressing national challenges like the Yamuna's cleanliness, advocating for shared responsibility and participation to accelerate the river's cleanup.

