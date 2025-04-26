Uttarakhand Strengthens Ties with J&K Amid Visa Reforms

In a key inter-state diplomatic engagement, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence today, according to an official press release. The meeting addressed the safety of Jammu and Kashmir students residing in Uttarakhand, with CM Dhami assuring full support and safety for these students. The state government is reportedly dedicated to providing cohesive support at every level to ensure the well-being of these students.

Further discussions between the leaders also involved strengthening the collaboration and coordination between the two states. This comes after a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting CM Dhami to announce an accelerated process for identifying Pakistani citizens residing in the state of Uttarakhand.

This decision is part of a series of security measures evaluated during the recent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to swiftly identify and repatriate Pakistani nationals residing in Uttarakhand. In light of this, visa issuance for Pakistani citizens has been suspended with immediate effect, following new guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Additional Secretary Home, Nivedita Kukreti, in a directive to various law enforcement agencies, clarified that visas for Pakistani nationals are canceled starting April 27, 2025. The discourse to strengthen regional security reflects the government's commitment towards preemptive counter-terrorism initiatives and enhancing mutual trust between Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)