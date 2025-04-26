Left Menu

Uttarakhand Strengthens Ties with J&K Amid Visa Reforms

Jammu & Kashmir Minister Satish Sharma met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, ensuring safety for J&K students in Uttarakhand. The talks also addressed enhancing inter-state coordination. Post-Pahalgam terror, Uttarakhand accelerates identifying Pakistani residents. Visa services for Pakistanis are suspended following new governmental directives ensuring regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:13 IST
Uttarakhand Strengthens Ties with J&K Amid Visa Reforms
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a key inter-state diplomatic engagement, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence today, according to an official press release. The meeting addressed the safety of Jammu and Kashmir students residing in Uttarakhand, with CM Dhami assuring full support and safety for these students. The state government is reportedly dedicated to providing cohesive support at every level to ensure the well-being of these students.

Further discussions between the leaders also involved strengthening the collaboration and coordination between the two states. This comes after a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting CM Dhami to announce an accelerated process for identifying Pakistani citizens residing in the state of Uttarakhand.

This decision is part of a series of security measures evaluated during the recent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to swiftly identify and repatriate Pakistani nationals residing in Uttarakhand. In light of this, visa issuance for Pakistani citizens has been suspended with immediate effect, following new guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Additional Secretary Home, Nivedita Kukreti, in a directive to various law enforcement agencies, clarified that visas for Pakistani nationals are canceled starting April 27, 2025. The discourse to strengthen regional security reflects the government's commitment towards preemptive counter-terrorism initiatives and enhancing mutual trust between Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025