Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Battles Aftermath of Devastating Cloudburst

In the wake of a catastrophic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, nearly 80 families have been relocated with government assistance. The natural disaster led to the deaths of three people and severely damaged vast swathes of agricultural land, structures, and the vital Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Aftermath of Devastating Cloudburst
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping response to the disastrous cloudburst that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, government officials have relocated nearly 80 families to safer locations. These efforts come after devastating flash floods claimed three lives and wreaked havoc across the region.

The scale of the destruction is vast, with over 80,000 kanals of agricultural land affected and 544 structures, including educational institutions, damaged. Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary reported that over 1,000 livestock perished and crucial portions of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were blocked by landslides.

The state administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has been actively involved in relief operations, emphasizing both immediate aid and long-term rehabilitation plans. Emergency teams, including NDRF and SDRF, were mobilized, and resources such as ambulances and ration supplies were swiftly dispatched to assist the affected populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025