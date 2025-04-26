Jammu and Kashmir Battles Aftermath of Devastating Cloudburst

In a sweeping response to the disastrous cloudburst that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, government officials have relocated nearly 80 families to safer locations. These efforts come after devastating flash floods claimed three lives and wreaked havoc across the region.

The scale of the destruction is vast, with over 80,000 kanals of agricultural land affected and 544 structures, including educational institutions, damaged. Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary reported that over 1,000 livestock perished and crucial portions of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were blocked by landslides.

The state administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has been actively involved in relief operations, emphasizing both immediate aid and long-term rehabilitation plans. Emergency teams, including NDRF and SDRF, were mobilized, and resources such as ambulances and ration supplies were swiftly dispatched to assist the affected populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)