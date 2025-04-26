Jammu and Kashmir Battles Aftermath of Devastating Cloudburst
In the wake of a catastrophic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, nearly 80 families have been relocated with government assistance. The natural disaster led to the deaths of three people and severely damaged vast swathes of agricultural land, structures, and the vital Jammu-Srinagar highway.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping response to the disastrous cloudburst that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, government officials have relocated nearly 80 families to safer locations. These efforts come after devastating flash floods claimed three lives and wreaked havoc across the region.
The scale of the destruction is vast, with over 80,000 kanals of agricultural land affected and 544 structures, including educational institutions, damaged. Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary reported that over 1,000 livestock perished and crucial portions of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were blocked by landslides.
The state administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has been actively involved in relief operations, emphasizing both immediate aid and long-term rehabilitation plans. Emergency teams, including NDRF and SDRF, were mobilized, and resources such as ambulances and ration supplies were swiftly dispatched to assist the affected populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sajad Lone Takes Aim at Omar Abdullah Over Waqf Act Controversy
Hope for Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Optimistic on Statehood Restoration
Omar Abdullah Urges Repeal of Travel Advisories for Jammu and Kashmir
Resilience in Ramban: Relief Efforts Continue Amidst Flash Floods
Omar Abdullah's Ground Mission: Assessing the Aftermath in Ramban