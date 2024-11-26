Sheinbaum Warns of Economic Fallout from U.S. Tariff Threat

In an emphatic address, Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, warned of severe economic repercussions if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on imposing 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods. She suggested the potential for retaliatory measures, underscoring the economic interdependence between the two nations.

Highlighting Mexico's vital role as the leading trade partner for the U.S., Sheinbaum noted that such tariffs could disrupt the automotive industry severely, impacting carmakers like General Motors and Ford, while potentially violating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Sheinbaum has requested discussions with Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address these challenges collaboratively, pointing out Mexico's proactive stance against fentanyl trafficking and migrant crossings, amid broader challenges that require joint solutions.

