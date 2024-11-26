Left Menu

Sheinbaum Warns of Economic Fallout from U.S. Tariff Threat

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum cautions President-elect Trump against imposing tariffs, warning of mutual economic harm. She highlights Mexico's role as key trade partner and suggests possible retaliation. The tariffs may breach the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, threatening automotive sector, while asserting Mexico's efforts to curb fentanyl traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:54 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

In an emphatic address, Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, warned of severe economic repercussions if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on imposing 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods. She suggested the potential for retaliatory measures, underscoring the economic interdependence between the two nations.

Highlighting Mexico's vital role as the leading trade partner for the U.S., Sheinbaum noted that such tariffs could disrupt the automotive industry severely, impacting carmakers like General Motors and Ford, while potentially violating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Sheinbaum has requested discussions with Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address these challenges collaboratively, pointing out Mexico's proactive stance against fentanyl trafficking and migrant crossings, amid broader challenges that require joint solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

