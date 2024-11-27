Netanyahu's Ceasefire Proposal: A Step Towards Middle East Stability?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged his Cabinet to approve a United States-brokered ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, aiming to conclude nearly 14 months of intense conflict related to the Gaza Strip war.

Despite optimism from various international and regional stakeholders, Israel intensified its military efforts, striking multiple locations in Beirut and prompting extensive evacuation warnings. These actions coincide with Netanyahu's readiness to present the ceasefire proposal for a Cabinet vote, envisioning the isolation of Hamas and a focus on Iran as primary benefits.

Tensions continue as Hezbollah cautiously accepts the ceasefire terms, with further clashes and military maneuvers along the Lebanese border ongoing. While the accord envisions increased Lebanese and UN peacekeeper presence, questions loom over its enforcement and durability.

(With inputs from agencies.)