Left Menu

Netanyahu's Ceasefire Proposal: A Step Towards Middle East Stability?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks Cabinet approval for a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah, potentially ending 14 months of conflict linked to the Gaza Strip war. While Hezbollah shows tentative approval, implementation hurdles remain, amid intensified Israeli strikes and UN monitoring plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:56 IST
Netanyahu's Ceasefire Proposal: A Step Towards Middle East Stability?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged his Cabinet to approve a United States-brokered ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, aiming to conclude nearly 14 months of intense conflict related to the Gaza Strip war.

Despite optimism from various international and regional stakeholders, Israel intensified its military efforts, striking multiple locations in Beirut and prompting extensive evacuation warnings. These actions coincide with Netanyahu's readiness to present the ceasefire proposal for a Cabinet vote, envisioning the isolation of Hamas and a focus on Iran as primary benefits.

Tensions continue as Hezbollah cautiously accepts the ceasefire terms, with further clashes and military maneuvers along the Lebanese border ongoing. While the accord envisions increased Lebanese and UN peacekeeper presence, questions loom over its enforcement and durability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024