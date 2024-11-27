Left Menu

Kamala Harris: Continuing the Fight for America's Promise

After losing the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris vows to continue advocating for democracy, equal justice, and women's rights. Addressing her supporters, she emphasizes the importance of ongoing activism to uphold America's foundational ideals and ensure opportunities for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 06:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:55 IST
Kamala Harris: Continuing the Fight for America's Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of her defeat in the U.S. presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris has reaffirmed her commitment to advocacy and activism. Speaking to her supporters and fundraisers, Harris emphasized the need to continue fighting for democracy, equal justice, and the freedom for women to make decisions about their bodies.

The November 5 election saw Donald Trump emerge victorious over Harris, with President Joe Biden being succeeded. Despite this, Harris urged her supporters not to view the outcome as the end, but as a continuation of their collective efforts to uplift others rather than put them down.

Harris acknowledged the uncertain times ahead but remained resolute. She encouraged her followers to engage in hard work and to keep the light of America's promise shining bright, affirming that the ideals at the heart of the nation depend on their persistence and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024