Kamala Harris: Continuing the Fight for America's Promise

In the wake of her defeat in the U.S. presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris has reaffirmed her commitment to advocacy and activism. Speaking to her supporters and fundraisers, Harris emphasized the need to continue fighting for democracy, equal justice, and the freedom for women to make decisions about their bodies.

The November 5 election saw Donald Trump emerge victorious over Harris, with President Joe Biden being succeeded. Despite this, Harris urged her supporters not to view the outcome as the end, but as a continuation of their collective efforts to uplift others rather than put them down.

Harris acknowledged the uncertain times ahead but remained resolute. She encouraged her followers to engage in hard work and to keep the light of America's promise shining bright, affirming that the ideals at the heart of the nation depend on their persistence and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)