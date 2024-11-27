Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over EVM Use in Elections as Congress Pushes for Ballot Papers

Amidst allegations of EVM tampering, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and President Mallikarjun Kharge call for a return to ballot paper voting. This demand follows their party's significant defeat in Maharashtra, though the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition for reintroducing paper ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:10 IST
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of the current electoral process, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has renewed calls for the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Ranjan cited inconsistencies in election outcomes as reason for concern, suggesting a campaign for the transition is necessary.

Adding weight to these calls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the sentiment during a recent Constitution Day program, alleging that votes from marginalized communities—SC, ST, OBC, and the economically disadvantaged—are not being fairly counted. Kharge issued a strong statement against EVMs, requesting they be replaced by traditional ballot papers.

The rift over voting methods has deepened following Congress's defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance claimed overwhelming victory. Despite these reactions, the Supreme Court has rejected a plea for reverting to ballot paper voting, as judges emphasized the consistency of EVM integrity, regardless of electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

