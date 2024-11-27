Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats: A Looming Trade War with China

The Chinese state media has warned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to increase tariffs on Chinese goods could lead to another damaging trade war between the two largest economies. Trump's proposed tariffs aim to pressure China over fentanyl trafficking, potentially impacting global economic growth and increasing living costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:56 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Chinese state media has cautioned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump against his proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, emphasizing the potential for a harmful trade war between the two economic giants. Trump's additional tariff promise links to perceived inaction on fentanyl trafficking by Beijing.

Economists are revising China's growth projections downward for the coming years, wary of the economic ripple effects from Trump's tariff policy. With proposed increases to the already significant tariffs, concerns about the impact on supply chains and the global economy are mounting.

Chinese officials and experts believe linking counternarcotics issues with trade policies is unwarranted, highlighting the deepening uncertainty in international trade agreements. As the looming policies could reshape global trade dynamics, analysts and businesses watch the developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

