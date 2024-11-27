Trump's Tariff Threats: A Looming Trade War with China

Chinese state media has cautioned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump against his proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, emphasizing the potential for a harmful trade war between the two economic giants. Trump's additional tariff promise links to perceived inaction on fentanyl trafficking by Beijing.

Economists are revising China's growth projections downward for the coming years, wary of the economic ripple effects from Trump's tariff policy. With proposed increases to the already significant tariffs, concerns about the impact on supply chains and the global economy are mounting.

Chinese officials and experts believe linking counternarcotics issues with trade policies is unwarranted, highlighting the deepening uncertainty in international trade agreements. As the looming policies could reshape global trade dynamics, analysts and businesses watch the developments closely.

