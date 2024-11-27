Turmoil in Islamabad: Political Protests Paused Amid Midnight Raid

In a dramatic turn of events, political protests led by the party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were temporarily halted after a forceful midnight raid by security personnel in Islamabad. The move came as PTI demanded Khan's release from jail but faced a substantial crackdown.

Local reports from Geo News revealed that the Indonesian capital's streets saw a significant dispersal of protesters, following darkened conditions and the deployment of teargas by authorities. The protests, which saw a violent outbreak leading to six deaths, were a critical point for the party seeking Khan's liberation.

As tensions eased with the suspension, the Pakistani stock market recovered from earlier losses, indicating renewed investor confidence. Analysts like Tahir Abbas noted an optimistic forecast, attributing the uptick to potential political stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)