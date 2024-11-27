Constitutional Controversy Sparks Debate in Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly witnessed intense debate after the discovery that the words 'socialist and secular' were absent from a replica of the Constitution displayed at one of the House's entry points. This error led to pandemonium, with the assembly being adjourned twice. Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik insisted that these words must be part of the Preamble, emphasizing India's commitment to secularism.

BJD leaders vehemently protested, suggesting that the omission constituted an insult to the Constitution. The Assembly saw an uproar as members demanded an immediate correction. In response, Odisha's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling addressed the House, stating that it was unintentional and underscoring the sanctity of the Constitution.

Mahaling reminded the assembly that the Preamble being displayed is considered a heritage piece and highlighted its historical significance, bearing signatures of India's constitutional framers. The Assembly was urged to respect and preserve the integrity of this sacred document, which has been a symbol of pride since its adoption on November 26, 1949.

(With inputs from agencies.)