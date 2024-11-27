Left Menu

ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Military Leader

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing, accusing him of crimes against humanity in the persecution of the Rohingya minority. This move signals a critical moment in accountability efforts, drawing mixed reactions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:27 IST
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Military Leader

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced plans to seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, for alleged crimes against humanity against the Rohingya minority. This decision represents a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the Rohingya population, who have suffered severe abuse during military operations.

U.N. investigators have labeled the actions against the Rohingya as ethnic cleansing, pushing over a million people to flee to Bangladesh. The request for an arrest warrant is seen as a milestone for the International Criminal Court, especially amid the ongoing political challenges faced by its office on a global level.

While Myanmar is not a member of the ICC, the court has determined it has jurisdiction due to cross-border crimes. The pursuit of accountability for high-level officials like Min Aung Hlaing may encourage further actions against those responsible for crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

