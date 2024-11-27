Political Turmoil: Vice President Duterte's Struggle in the Philippines

The controversy intensifies as Vice President Sara Duterte faces accusations from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with formal complaints alleging assault and coercion. This escalating conflict between key political families marks a significant development in Philippine politics.

Accusations include a disruptive incident in Congress involving Duterte's security team, leading to severe allegations of disobedience against law enforcement. Duterte denies all charges amid heightened congressional scrutiny of her role and expenditures as an education minister.

Tension reaches a peak following Duterte's provocative statements about hiring an assassin that were perceived as threats, though she contests they were distorted. The situation worsens amid recent inquiries into her father's presidency and human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)