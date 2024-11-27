Left Menu

Controversy Brews as Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Winter Session and Two-Year Celebration

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's winter session is set from December 18-21 in Dharamshala. Meanwhile, the state government will celebrate two years in office on December 11 amid criticism from BJP leader Jairam Thakur, who claims the state has regressed. Accusations of poor governance fuel the ongoing debate.

Controversy Brews as Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Winter Session and Two-Year Celebration
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will convene its winter session from December 18 to 21 at Tapovan in Dharamshala, as announced by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The session will include four meetings.

In the midst of legislative proceedings, the Himachal Pradesh government is prepping for a celebratory event on December 11 in Bilaspur to mark its two-year tenure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with senior officials to outline the event, which will feature senior Congress leaders, ministers, MLAs, and key party figures.

However, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur criticized the government's track record, alleging a backwards 20-year regression under the Congress's two-year governance. Thakur noted significant issues, like the court's attachment of Delhi's Himachal Bhawan and the closing of 18 Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation properties, highlighting a lack of coordination and unmet promises amidst planned celebrations.

