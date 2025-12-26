Left Menu

BJP national working president pays obeisance at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Veer Bal Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:46 IST
BJP national working president pays obeisance at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Veer Bal Diwas
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Friday offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here on the martyrdom anniversary of the sons of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

Nabin was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP national media co-convener Sanjay Mayukh, according to a party statement.

The leaders bowed their heads at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in remembrance of the supreme sacrifices of the two Sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh -- and their grandmother Mata Gujri, it said.

December 26 is being observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh during the Mughal period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025