PM Modi Rallies BJP Support in Telangana, Critiques Congress and BRS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with BJP MPs and MLAs from Telangana, expressing confidence in the party's expanding influence in the state. He criticized Congress and the BRS, claiming public dissatisfaction, and assured continued opposition to their policies. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay echoed Modi's vision for a united India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:12 IST
PM Modi meets Telangana BJP leaders (Photo: Narendra Modi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political gathering on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of parliament and legislative assembly from Telangana, highlighting the party's burgeoning influence in the region. Utilizing social media platform X, Modi targeted Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), asserting that the electorate harbors growing discontent towards these parties.

The Prime Minister emphasized the BJP's commitment to vocalize strong opposition against the policies of Congress and BRS, pledging that the party's volunteers, or 'karyakartas', will persist in advocating the BJP's development-focused agenda. BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay, lauded Modi's leadership in an X post, underscoring Telangana's alignment with Modi's vision for India's progress.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao remarked on the shifting political landscape, particularly post-2024 Lok Sabha elections. He suggested neither Congress nor BJP could independently secure governance, citing Maharashtra's rejection of Congress, which he claims diminished the party's credibility significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

