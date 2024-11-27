PM Modi Rallies BJP Support in Telangana, Critiques Congress and BRS

In a significant political gathering on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of parliament and legislative assembly from Telangana, highlighting the party's burgeoning influence in the region. Utilizing social media platform X, Modi targeted Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), asserting that the electorate harbors growing discontent towards these parties.

The Prime Minister emphasized the BJP's commitment to vocalize strong opposition against the policies of Congress and BRS, pledging that the party's volunteers, or 'karyakartas', will persist in advocating the BJP's development-focused agenda. BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay, lauded Modi's leadership in an X post, underscoring Telangana's alignment with Modi's vision for India's progress.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao remarked on the shifting political landscape, particularly post-2024 Lok Sabha elections. He suggested neither Congress nor BJP could independently secure governance, citing Maharashtra's rejection of Congress, which he claims diminished the party's credibility significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)