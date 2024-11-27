Constitution Day Resolution Fuels Political Row in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a stormy session as a resolution to commemorate Constitution Day sparked controversy. The BJP staged a walkout, accusing the ruling TMC of turning the resolution into a political weapon against the central government.

The resolution, intended to honor the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, included sharp critiques of the central government's policies, alleging a threat to the federal structure. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari described the resolution as a 'political pamphlet' and accused the Speaker of partisanship.

Ruling party leaders countered by blaming the central government for undermining democratic values, while the resolution was eventually passed through a voice vote, highlighting the ongoing political tussle in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)