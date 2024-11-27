Left Menu

Constitution Day Resolution Fuels Political Row in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly's resolution to commemorate Constitution Day turned controversial, with BJP members walking out and accusing the TMC of politicizing the occasion. The resolution criticized the central government, leading to heightened tensions and claims of undermining democracy from both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:03 IST
The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a stormy session as a resolution to commemorate Constitution Day sparked controversy. The BJP staged a walkout, accusing the ruling TMC of turning the resolution into a political weapon against the central government.

The resolution, intended to honor the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, included sharp critiques of the central government's policies, alleging a threat to the federal structure. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari described the resolution as a 'political pamphlet' and accused the Speaker of partisanship.

Ruling party leaders countered by blaming the central government for undermining democratic values, while the resolution was eventually passed through a voice vote, highlighting the ongoing political tussle in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

