Ex-General Keith Kellogg Eyed for Key Role in Ukraine Peace Strategy

President-elect Donald Trump considers Keith Kellogg for a special envoy role to address the Ukraine conflict, leveraging his strategy to freeze battle lines and initiate peace talks. Kellogg faces competition, primarily from Richard Grenell, with plans involving conditional American aid and delayed NATO membership for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:24 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating appointing Keith Kellogg, a former lieutenant general, as a special envoy to tackle the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to informed sources. Kellogg, who served as the chief of staff for the White House National Security Council, has proposed a strategy to cease hostilities and commence diplomatic negotiations.

The proposed plan, co-developed with Fred Fleitz, suggests freezing the current conflict zones and urging Kyiv and Moscow to enter peace talks. It includes a provision where Ukraine would only receive further U.S. weaponry if it agrees to negotiate, while Russia would face increased support for Ukraine if talks are refused. However, the plan might not be well-received by Kyiv, as it could temporarily cede control of Eastern Ukrainian regions to Russia.

Kellogg is in contention with Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, for the envoy role. Grenell advocates for establishing "autonomous zones" as another potential solution. Trump's decision on the envoy remains pending, with official announcements forthcoming. Some U.S. Republicans express reservations about continued aid to Ukraine, adding complexity to the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

