Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China

In a significant diplomatic development, three Americans who had been imprisoned in China for several years have been freed and are returning to the United States, as announced by the White House on Wednesday. The diplomatic agreement was reached with Beijing in the concluding months of the Biden administration.

The released individuals, Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, were previously deemed wrongfully detained by the US government. Their freedom comes shortly after the release of David Lin, a California pastor who had been imprisoned in China for nearly two decades.

The US-China relationship has been fraught with tensions over trade, human rights, and security issues. This release marks a significant moment in US-China negotiations, indicating a potential shift in relations before President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)