Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China

In a diplomatic agreement between the US and China, three American citizens wrongfully detained for years have been released. The release signals Beijing's willingness to engage with the outgoing Biden administration. The move follows the recent release of David Lin, another American detained in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:18 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic development, three Americans who had been imprisoned in China for several years have been freed and are returning to the United States, as announced by the White House on Wednesday. The diplomatic agreement was reached with Beijing in the concluding months of the Biden administration.

The released individuals, Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, were previously deemed wrongfully detained by the US government. Their freedom comes shortly after the release of David Lin, a California pastor who had been imprisoned in China for nearly two decades.

The US-China relationship has been fraught with tensions over trade, human rights, and security issues. This release marks a significant moment in US-China negotiations, indicating a potential shift in relations before President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024