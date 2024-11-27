Congress Advocates for Labourers in Ropeway Project Dispute

In a move highlighting growing tensions in Katra, a Jammu and Kashmir Congress delegation led by prominent leaders visited laborers protesting a proposed ropeway project threatening their livelihoods. The delegation raised serious concerns about the survival of thousands of workers assisting pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The delegation was temporarily detained by police, sparking condemnation from JK Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, who criticized the police's heavy-handed tactics. Karra insisted on confronting these actions, portraying it as detrimental to the people's government.

Efforts to mediate were undertaken with the Jammu divisional commissioner, resulting in the release of detained labor leaders. Further dialogue on the contentious project was promised, with Congress leaders voicing continued support for the laborers' cause while emphasizing peaceful protest.

