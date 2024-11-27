Left Menu

Congress Advocates for Labourers in Ropeway Project Dispute

A Jammu and Kashmir Congress delegation intervened to support laborers protesting against a proposed ropeway project in Katra. The delegation criticized police actions and held discussions with officials to address the concerns of laborers and shopkeepers who fear livelihood loss due to the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting growing tensions in Katra, a Jammu and Kashmir Congress delegation led by prominent leaders visited laborers protesting a proposed ropeway project threatening their livelihoods. The delegation raised serious concerns about the survival of thousands of workers assisting pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The delegation was temporarily detained by police, sparking condemnation from JK Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, who criticized the police's heavy-handed tactics. Karra insisted on confronting these actions, portraying it as detrimental to the people's government.

Efforts to mediate were undertaken with the Jammu divisional commissioner, resulting in the release of detained labor leaders. Further dialogue on the contentious project was promised, with Congress leaders voicing continued support for the laborers' cause while emphasizing peaceful protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

