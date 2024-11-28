Menendez Seeks New Trial Amid Evidence Debacle

In a recent move, former New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez called for his corruption conviction to be overturned, citing jurors' exposure to inadmissible evidence during his trial.

The appeal follows a prosecution admission that the jury accessed unredacted materials that should have been excluded. Menendez argues these documents unfairly linked him to bribery accusations involving military aid to Egypt. Prosecutors counter that defense had time to review all evidence pre-deliberation, a point Menendez's attorneys label as 'outrageous.'

Alongside Menendez, co-defendants Fred Daibes and Wael Hana also seek retrials, challenging the verdict based on mishandled evidence. The legal team continues to press for justice as sentencing looms in January 2025.

