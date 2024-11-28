Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Talks Amid Rising Security Concerns

Military officials from Pakistan and China convened to address pressing issues of counter-terrorism and regional security. The dialogue comes in the wake of increasing attacks on Chinese citizens, prompting concern among both nations.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, engaged in discussions with Pakistan's Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir. Their meeting involved both private talks and a broader delegation dialogue focusing on regional dynamics and mutual defense interests.

Meanwhile, over 300 Chinese troops have arrived in Pakistan for joint counter-terrorism exercises, amid ongoing militant threats. The exercises underscore the importance both countries place on strengthening defense ties and ensuring regional peace and stability.

