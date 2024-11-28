Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Talks Amid Rising Security Concerns

Pakistan and China held talks focusing on counter-terrorism and regional security following attacks on Chinese nationals. General Zhang Youxia, a top Chinese military leader, visited Pakistan to discuss mutual interests and enhance defense cooperation. The meeting occurred amid joint anti-terrorism exercises and rising concerns over regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:19 IST
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Talks Amid Rising Security Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Military officials from Pakistan and China convened to address pressing issues of counter-terrorism and regional security. The dialogue comes in the wake of increasing attacks on Chinese citizens, prompting concern among both nations.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, engaged in discussions with Pakistan's Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir. Their meeting involved both private talks and a broader delegation dialogue focusing on regional dynamics and mutual defense interests.

Meanwhile, over 300 Chinese troops have arrived in Pakistan for joint counter-terrorism exercises, amid ongoing militant threats. The exercises underscore the importance both countries place on strengthening defense ties and ensuring regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024