French Discontent: Barnier's Budget Faces Backlash

Amid mounting discontent, a recent poll reveals that 53% of French citizens are calling for the dissolution of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. The driving force behind this demand is the proposed budget, which seeks to address France's burgeoning public deficit through 60 billion euros in tax increases and spending reductions.

The budget proposal has sparked significant opposition, with 67% of those surveyed expressing their disapproval. Political sources indicate that Barnier's government could face a no-confidence vote soon, possibly leading to its collapse before the festive season.

A separate survey highlights that 63% believe President Emmanuel Macron should step down should Barnier's government be ousted. The situation underscores the political tension surrounding budgetary decisions in France.

