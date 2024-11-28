Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra: Shaina NC Challenges MVA's Relevance

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticizes former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asserting that the public has rejected those prioritizing power over ideology. She emphasizes the Mahayuti alliance’s commitment to governance and the desire for Eknath Shinde to be reinstated as Chief Minister post-2024 election victory.

Updated: 28-11-2024 11:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC targeted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the electorate had rebuffed leaders who sacrificed ideology for power. She highlighted the enduring relevance of the Mahayuti alliance, focused on serving Maharashtra's citizens.

The Shiv Sena leader cast doubts on the viability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), questioning its future in light of the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping triumph in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. She argued that Uddhav Thackeray's association or disassociation with MVA is inconsequential given the robust mandate favoring Mahayuti, founded on effective governance rather than mere rhetoric.

Echoing the sentiments of party workers, Shaina NC expressed a wish for Eknath Shinde's return as the Chief Minister, citing his leadership as critical to Mahayuti's victory. Despite diverse interests within the coalition, Shinde's leadership credentials stand out, with further discussions anticipated in Delhi regarding government formation and key ministerial positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

