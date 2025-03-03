Bihar Unveils Ambitious Budget Amidst Political Criticism

The Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has unveiled a formidable Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26. Union Minister Nityanand Rai lauded the budget for its emphasis on education, women's empowerment, and job creation, stating it sets a commendable example for governance.

Presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, this budget marks a 13.6% increase from the previous term. It promises to bolster infrastructure, social welfare, and human development sectors. As the ruling party's last budget before upcoming state elections, it holds strategic significance.

However, the budget has not been without criticism. RJD leader Kumar Sarvjeet and other opposition members have protested against the financial plan, labeling it as 'anti-poor' and lacking solutions to prevent out-migration from Bihar in search for better prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)