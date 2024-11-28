Eknath Shinde Declines Deputy CM Role in New Maharashtra Government
Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, is unlikely to take on the Deputy CM role in the new government. His aide, Sanjay Shirsat, confirmed his plans to support the government but not as deputy chief. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition victory has led to ongoing discussions about top positions.
Eknath Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is reportedly not considering the Deputy Chief Minister position in the upcoming government, according to Sanjay Shirsat, a close aide and Shiv Sena spokesperson.
Shirsat remarked that Shinde, with his prior experience as an outgoing Chief Minister, should not serve in a deputy role. Instead, the Shiv Sena will propose another candidate for the position, amidst speculations and decisions regarding the power dynamics following the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition's electoral success.
Despite the political uncertainties, Shinde expressed his willingness to cooperate with the government formation and stated he would abide by the decisions made by the BJP's leadership, even if it involves stepping aside from the Chief Minister's responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
