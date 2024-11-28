Eknath Shinde Declines Deputy CM Role in New Maharashtra Government

Eknath Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is reportedly not considering the Deputy Chief Minister position in the upcoming government, according to Sanjay Shirsat, a close aide and Shiv Sena spokesperson.

Shirsat remarked that Shinde, with his prior experience as an outgoing Chief Minister, should not serve in a deputy role. Instead, the Shiv Sena will propose another candidate for the position, amidst speculations and decisions regarding the power dynamics following the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition's electoral success.

Despite the political uncertainties, Shinde expressed his willingness to cooperate with the government formation and stated he would abide by the decisions made by the BJP's leadership, even if it involves stepping aside from the Chief Minister's responsibilities.

