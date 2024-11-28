Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Win Marks New Era in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, starts her role as MP with focus on women and youth issues. Her victory in Wayanad brings fresh energy to the Congress party. Leaders Sachin Pilot and Mallikarjun Kharge express optimism about her influence and the resultant strengthening of the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:38 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Win Marks New Era in Parliament
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stepping into her new role as a Member of Parliament, is set to emphasize women's and youth issues, according to Congress leader Sachin Pilot. As an MP representing Wayanad, Vadra's historic victory is seen as a significant boost for the party.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge observed that Vadra's induction brings new energy to Parliament, with her keen understanding of public issues, especially those relevant to women, expected to benefit both the party and the nation.

Vadra made a striking entrance into the Lok Sabha, marking her new journey while dressed in a Kerala Kasavu saree. Her win in Wayanad, achieving a substantial lead over CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, signifies a reinforced stance for Congress in this stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024