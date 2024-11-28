Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Win Marks New Era in Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, starts her role as MP with focus on women and youth issues. Her victory in Wayanad brings fresh energy to the Congress party. Leaders Sachin Pilot and Mallikarjun Kharge express optimism about her influence and the resultant strengthening of the party.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stepping into her new role as a Member of Parliament, is set to emphasize women's and youth issues, according to Congress leader Sachin Pilot. As an MP representing Wayanad, Vadra's historic victory is seen as a significant boost for the party.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge observed that Vadra's induction brings new energy to Parliament, with her keen understanding of public issues, especially those relevant to women, expected to benefit both the party and the nation.
Vadra made a striking entrance into the Lok Sabha, marking her new journey while dressed in a Kerala Kasavu saree. Her win in Wayanad, achieving a substantial lead over CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, signifies a reinforced stance for Congress in this stronghold.
