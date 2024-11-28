Left Menu

EVM Debate Ignites: Political Leaders Clash Over Election Integrity

BJP's Dinesh Sharma criticizes opposition leaders for election losses, stating their failure to self-analyze and understand public dissatisfaction. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for a return to ballot voting, citing allegations of EVM tampering disadvantaging marginalized communities. The Supreme Court dismisses related petitions, upholding EVM use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:15 IST
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate over electronic voting machines (EVMs), BJP MP Dinesh Sharma accused opposition parties of blaming their electoral defeats on EVMs rather than introspecting and addressing voter discontent. He emphasized that these leaders have lost public mandate due to their own shortcomings.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, however, challenged the integrity of EVMs, demanding a return to traditional ballot papers. He alleged that the current system wastes votes from marginalized communities, including SC, ST, and OBC. Kharge's remarks followed his party's heavy defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the ruling coalition led by BJP achieved a significant victory.

The controversy was further fueled as several Congress leaders voiced concerns over alleged manipulation of polling booths. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea advocating for the reinstatement of paper ballots, asserting the continued viability of the EVM system, despite historical grievances from various political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

