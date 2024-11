Prabowo's Political Ascendancy in Regional Elections

Candidates endorsed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appear poised for success in regional elections, except in Jakarta. This wave of victories is set to solidify Prabowo's political dominance on a national scale, as Indonesians cast their votes across various regions.

Backed by a broad coalition that includes support from former President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, Prabowo's allies emerged victorious in pivotal areas such as Central Java, West Java, and East Java, according to early pollster counts. Additionally, Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, won in North Sumatra province.

Despite triumphs, the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) leads in Jakarta's significant gubernatorial contest, setting up a potential second voting round. Election disturbances were reported in Papua and Sumatra, where clashes and flash floods disrupted the process in some regions.

