Maharashtra's Leadership Uncertainty: Shiv Sena Awaits Modi's Decision
Shiv Sena awaits a decision from Prime Minister Modi regarding the Chief Minister position post-2024 elections. Eknath Shinde's ally, Uday Samant, highlights intra-party dynamics, while criticizing the opposition for a lack of leadership. Meanwhile, Congress is scrutinized for overconfidence leading to lost assembly seats.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the 2024 Maharashtra general assembly elections, the question of who will assume the Chief Minister's role looms large. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant confirmed that his faction, led by Eknath Shinde, awaits a decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Samant, in a pointed remark, advised the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), to reflect on its failure to secure a Leader of Opposition (LoP) position in the state. He also revealed that some MVA MLAs are in communication with Shinde, hinting at potential shifts in political allegiances.
Amid this political turbulence, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the Congress for its gloating disposition, attributing their loss of assembly seats to this misjudgment. Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister, pledged to adhere to whatever decision the central leadership dictates, demonstrating party loyalty over personal ambition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping is Aurangzeb Fan Club; BJP-led Mahayuti follows ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Savarkar: Amit Shah in Dhule.
‘Ladli behnas’ of Maharashtra are with BJP: Union minister Amit Shah at rally in Dhule district for November 20 state assembly polls.
Amit Shah Criticizes Sonia-Manmohan Government on Security Policies
Amit Shah Asserts No Muslim Reservations Amid SCs, STs, OBCs Quota Debate
Go with grandkids now, you will be safe: Amit Shah on Sushilkumar Shinde saying he was scared during Lal Chowk visit as home minister.