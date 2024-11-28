Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leadership Uncertainty: Shiv Sena Awaits Modi's Decision

Shiv Sena awaits a decision from Prime Minister Modi regarding the Chief Minister position post-2024 elections. Eknath Shinde's ally, Uday Samant, highlights intra-party dynamics, while criticizing the opposition for a lack of leadership. Meanwhile, Congress is scrutinized for overconfidence leading to lost assembly seats.

In the wake of the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the 2024 Maharashtra general assembly elections, the question of who will assume the Chief Minister's role looms large. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant confirmed that his faction, led by Eknath Shinde, awaits a decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Samant, in a pointed remark, advised the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), to reflect on its failure to secure a Leader of Opposition (LoP) position in the state. He also revealed that some MVA MLAs are in communication with Shinde, hinting at potential shifts in political allegiances.

Amid this political turbulence, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the Congress for its gloating disposition, attributing their loss of assembly seats to this misjudgment. Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister, pledged to adhere to whatever decision the central leadership dictates, demonstrating party loyalty over personal ambition.

