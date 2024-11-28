Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Alleges Conspiracy to Halt Kejriwal's Progressive Agenda

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena accused a plot aimed at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting his arrest was to hinder Delhi's progress. Amid halted initiatives, Marlena discussed the revival of the EV policy and funding for marginalized groups, and urged improvements in law enforcement following local safety incidents.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, on Thursday, alleged a conspiracy against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he was arrested to obstruct his work for Delhi. Upon his release, Kejriwal resumed initiatives on a 'war footing,' including reinstating the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to combat pollution.

Marlena emphasized the AAP government's decade-long effort to modernize Delhi, contrasting it with what she described as a deliberate attempt to thwart Kejriwal's progress through his arrest. This arrest led to halts in pensions, salaries, and essential services like sewer water management, signaling a significant setback for the capital.

In recent developments, Marlena announced the reintroduction of the EV policy, now extended until March 2025, with subsidies and tax exemptions resuming for purchases from January 2024. She also secured a financial grant to stabilize salaries at the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority and Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC).

The government plans to launch an optometry program at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre, while navigating issues with implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, which Marlena sees as restrictive compared to Delhi's free healthcare. She criticized policy discrepancies, advocating for a balanced approach that would not compromise universal free care.

In light of a recent blast in Prashant Vihar, CM Marlena attributed the responsibility to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, accusing them of neglecting Delhi's law and order, turning the city unsafe akin to Mumbai's underworld crisis in the 90s.

