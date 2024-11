Top Chinese Military Official Under Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Purge

In a significant development, China has announced that Admiral Miao Hua, a senior military figure, is under investigation for serious disciplinary violations. This move forms part of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign in the People's Liberation Army.

The Chinese government has strongly denied rumors that Defence Minister Dong Jun is facing an investigation. This assertion was reiterated by a defence ministry spokesperson during a regular press briefing.

This crackdown follows the removal of several military and defense industry leaders, underscoring the government's continued commitment to eradicating corruption within its ranks.

