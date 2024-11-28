End of an Era: Controversial Liberian Warlord Prince Johnson Dies at 72

Prince Johnson, a former Liberian warlord known for his central role in the country's brutal civil wars, has passed away at the age of 72. He gained infamy in 1990 for overseeing the horrific torture and murder of then-president Samuel Doe.

Despite being recommended for prosecution by Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission for war crimes including rape and murder, Johnson never faced trial. Instead, he transitioned into politics and was elected as a senator in 2006.

Johnson played a significant role in Liberia's political scene, helping to shape several presidential elections by endorsing candidates. His death marks the end of a controversial yet influential chapter in Liberia's history.

