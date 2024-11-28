Left Menu

End of an Era: Controversial Liberian Warlord Prince Johnson Dies at 72

Liberian warlord Prince Johnson, infamous for his role in the civil wars and the killing of former president Samuel Doe, has died at 72. Despite his notorious past, Johnson turned to politics post-war, serving as a senator and political influencer in multiple presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:42 IST
Prince Johnson, a former Liberian warlord known for his central role in the country's brutal civil wars, has passed away at the age of 72. He gained infamy in 1990 for overseeing the horrific torture and murder of then-president Samuel Doe.

Despite being recommended for prosecution by Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission for war crimes including rape and murder, Johnson never faced trial. Instead, he transitioned into politics and was elected as a senator in 2006.

Johnson played a significant role in Liberia's political scene, helping to shape several presidential elections by endorsing candidates. His death marks the end of a controversial yet influential chapter in Liberia's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

