Hemant Soren's Historic Oath: A New Chapter for Jharkhand

Hemant Soren, the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took oath as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister in a ceremony attended by INDIA bloc leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Soren pledged to work for the welfare of all, especially the marginalized sections of society.

Marking a significant political victory, Soren's alliance secured 56 seats in Jharkhand's 81-member assembly. He retained his Barhait seat by a substantial margin. His historic election win and swearing-in were celebrated with tributes to tribal icons and emphasized fostering unity against attempts to silence the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Soren on his re-election. The ceremony featured cultural dances and was held amidst tight security. Soren's post-election priorities include forming the new cabinet and reinforcing the spirit of collaboration among Jharkhand's diverse communities.

