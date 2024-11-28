Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Historic Oath: A New Chapter for Jharkhand

Hemant Soren has been sworn in for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, amidst a gathering of prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc. His party, JMM, secured a significant victory in the state elections, emphasizing unity and resilience against divisive forces, while celebrating tribal heritage and commitment to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:44 IST
Hemant Soren's Historic Oath: A New Chapter for Jharkhand
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Hemant Soren, the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took oath as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister in a ceremony attended by INDIA bloc leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Soren pledged to work for the welfare of all, especially the marginalized sections of society.

Marking a significant political victory, Soren's alliance secured 56 seats in Jharkhand's 81-member assembly. He retained his Barhait seat by a substantial margin. His historic election win and swearing-in were celebrated with tributes to tribal icons and emphasized fostering unity against attempts to silence the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Soren on his re-election. The ceremony featured cultural dances and was held amidst tight security. Soren's post-election priorities include forming the new cabinet and reinforcing the spirit of collaboration among Jharkhand's diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024