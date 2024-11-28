Hemant Soren's Historic Oath: A New Chapter for Jharkhand
Hemant Soren has been sworn in for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, amidst a gathering of prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc. His party, JMM, secured a significant victory in the state elections, emphasizing unity and resilience against divisive forces, while celebrating tribal heritage and commitment to justice.
- Country:
- India
Hemant Soren, the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took oath as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister in a ceremony attended by INDIA bloc leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Soren pledged to work for the welfare of all, especially the marginalized sections of society.
Marking a significant political victory, Soren's alliance secured 56 seats in Jharkhand's 81-member assembly. He retained his Barhait seat by a substantial margin. His historic election win and swearing-in were celebrated with tributes to tribal icons and emphasized fostering unity against attempts to silence the people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Soren on his re-election. The ceremony featured cultural dances and was held amidst tight security. Soren's post-election priorities include forming the new cabinet and reinforcing the spirit of collaboration among Jharkhand's diverse communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
