Romania's Constitutional Court has commanded a fresh ballot recount in the recent presidential election's first round. The decision has been interpreted by some election observers as a potential threat to the integrity of state institutions, particularly ahead of the subsequent two rounds of voting.

Far-right independent candidate Calin Georgescu's unexpected success has raised eyebrows, considering his controversial views on NATO and Ukraine, and his past reverence for fascist figures of the 1930s. His victory has sparked questions about the factors contributing to this unforeseen outcome.

The court's ruling follows amid preparations for a parliamentary election and an upcoming run-off. Concerns about TikTok's role in this election highlight the increasing impact of social media on democratic processes, prompting calls for a temporary suspension of the platform while an investigation is conducted.

