Political Turmoil: Kadam Predicts Thackeray's Disappearance into the Night

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam predicts that Uddhav Thackeray will flee the country, blaming opposition's failures on EVM. Kadam criticizes MVA for deflecting their electoral loss through false claims against EVMs, and accuses Thackeray of betraying Shiv Sena's founding principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ramdas Kadam of the Shiv Sena stirred controversy Friday with a bold prediction for chief Uddhav Thackeray's future, suggesting a covert escape from the nation alongside family members amid political strife.

Kadam directed a pointed critique at Maharashtra's opposition, alleging Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as convenient scapegoats following the significant loss in the November 20 assembly elections.

As Shiv Sena UBT leaders push for independent local election moves, Kadam asserts betrayal of party founder Bal Thackeray's principles, stressing Thackeray's perceived deviation from his father's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

